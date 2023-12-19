The Michigan Wolverines (4-5) face the Florida Gators (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 airing on ESPN.

Florida vs. Michigan Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

Florida Players to Watch

Dug McDaniel: 19.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

19.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Olivier Nkamhoua: 17.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

17.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Terrance Williams II: 10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Nimari Burnett: 9.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Tarris Reed, Jr.: 6.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

Michigan Players to Watch

Florida vs. Michigan Stat Comparison

Michigan Rank Michigan AVG Florida AVG Florida Rank 66th 81.2 Points Scored 83.3 37th 295th 76.6 Points Allowed 73.4 237th 232nd 32.2 Rebounds 40.3 13th 184th 9.1 Off. Rebounds 14.6 4th 65th 8.9 3pt Made 7.0 217th 157th 13.7 Assists 16.0 55th 243rd 12.7 Turnovers 13.1 268th

