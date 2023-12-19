The Boston Celtics, with Jayson Tatum, match up versus the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on December 17, Tatum put up 23 points and eight rebounds in a 114-97 win versus the Magic.

In this article we will look at Tatum's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 27.3 26.4 Rebounds 9.5 8.7 8.1 Assists 4.5 4.1 4.1 PRA -- 40.1 38.6 PR -- 36 34.5 3PM 3.5 3.0 2.5



Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Warriors

Tatum is responsible for taking 22.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.6 per game.

Tatum is averaging 8.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 20.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Tatum's Celtics average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Warriors have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 103 possessions per contest.

The Warriors give up 115.7 points per game, 20th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Warriors are 12th in the NBA, allowing 43.4 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Warriors are seventh in the NBA, allowing 25 per game.

Conceding 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Warriors are the 10th-ranked team in the league.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/19/2023 48 34 19 6 4 0 3 12/10/2022 40 18 7 2 2 1 3

