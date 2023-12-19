The North Florida Ospreys (7-5) aim to break a three-game road losing streak at the Florida State Seminoles (4-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Florida State vs. North Florida matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

North Florida vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Florida vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline North Florida Moneyline BetMGM Florida State (-16.5) 150.5 -2500 +1150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida State (-16.5) 150.5 -2300 +1060 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Florida vs. Florida State Betting Trends

North Florida is 5-4-0 ATS this year.

The Ospreys have covered the spread when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs in two of two games this year.

Florida State is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

Seminoles games have hit the over five out of eight times this season.

