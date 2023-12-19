North Florida vs. Florida State December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The North Florida Ospreys (5-5) face the Florida State Seminoles (4-3) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. This contest will start at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
North Florida vs. Florida State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
North Florida Players to Watch
- Jamir Watkins: 13.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Darin Green Jr.: 14.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Baba: 7.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jalen Warley: 6.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cam'Ron Fletcher: 6.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
Florida State Players to Watch
North Florida vs. Florida State Stat Comparison
|Florida State Rank
|Florida State AVG
|North Florida AVG
|North Florida Rank
|105th
|78.9
|Points Scored
|78.5
|115th
|240th
|73.6
|Points Allowed
|73.6
|240th
|207th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|33.3
|177th
|184th
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|153rd
|105th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|12.0
|3rd
|88th
|15.1
|Assists
|13.4
|174th
|254th
|12.9
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
