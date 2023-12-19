Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Orange County, Florida, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Apopka High School at Maynard Evans High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winter Park HS at Dr. Phillips High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Brantley High School at West Orange High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Winter Garden, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hagerty High School at Cypress Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dixie County High School at Union County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Lake Butler, FL
- Conference: 1A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ocoee High School at Timber Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Nona High School at University High School - Orlando
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seminole High School - Sanford at East River High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Villages High School at Olympia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Dora Christian Academy at Lake Buena Vista High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
