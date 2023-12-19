Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Santa Rosa County, Florida? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Santa Rosa County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lighthouse Private Christian Academy at Freeport High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 19

12:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Freeport, FL

Freeport, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pace High School at Daphne High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19

6:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Daphne, AL

Daphne, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Paxton School at Central High School - Milton

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19

7:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Milton, FL

Milton, FL Conference: 1A - District 1

1A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Navarre High School at Escambia High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19

7:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Pensacola, FL

Pensacola, FL Conference: 6A - District 1

6A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Jay High School at Pine Forest High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19

7:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Pensacola, FL

Pensacola, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gulf Breeze High School at Fort Walton Beach High School