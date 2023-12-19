The Florida International Panthers (3-7) meet the Stetson Hatters (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Stetson vs. Florida International Game Information

Stetson Players to Watch

  • Arturo Dean: 14.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5 AST, 4.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dashon Gittens: 10.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jonathan Aybar: 9.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Petar Krivokapic: 8.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jayden Brewer: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Florida International Players to Watch

Stetson vs. Florida International Stat Comparison

Florida International Rank Florida International AVG Stetson AVG Stetson Rank
239th 72 Points Scored 73.7 209th
278th 75.6 Points Allowed 69.4 144th
355th 26.3 Rebounds 33.4 172nd
215th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 9.2 182nd
203rd 7.2 3pt Made 9.2 48th
124th 14.4 Assists 15.4 77th
354th 15.6 Turnovers 11.8 175th

