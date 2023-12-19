How to Watch the Stetson vs. N.C. A&T Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-5) will attempt to snap a four-game losing streak when visiting the Stetson Hatters (3-8) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Edmunds Center. This contest is at 11:00 AM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Stetson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Stetson vs. N.C. A&T Scoring Comparison
- The Aggies put up an average of 64.8 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 61.5 the Hatters allow to opponents.
- N.C. A&T has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 61.5 points.
- Stetson's record is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 64.8 points.
- The Hatters record 7.3 fewer points per game (55.8) than the Aggies give up (63.1).
- Stetson has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 63.1 points.
- When N.C. A&T gives up fewer than 55.8 points, it is 3-1.
- The Hatters shoot 35.2% from the field, only 1.9% lower than the Aggies allow defensively.
Stetson Leaders
- Jamiya Turner: 11.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.5 FG%
- Jaelyn Talley: 6.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 36.6 FG%
- Jordan Peete: 9.5 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)
- Skylar Treadwell: 3.0 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)
- Khamya McNeal: 8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.8 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stetson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 72-34
|Assembly Hall
|12/9/2023
|@ Denver
|L 74-52
|Magness Arena
|12/17/2023
|Morgan State
|W 56-48
|Edmunds Center
|12/19/2023
|N.C. A&T
|-
|Edmunds Center
|12/20/2023
|Valparaiso
|-
|Edmunds Center
|12/30/2023
|Flagler
|-
|Edmunds Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.