SWAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, December 19
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs versus the Florida International Panthers is one of two games on Tuesday's college basketball schedule that features a SWAC team on the court.
SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Florida International Panthers
|12:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 19
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Valparaiso Beacons vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
|1:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 19
|-
