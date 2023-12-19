Tuesday's game at Addition Financial Arena has the UCF Knights (8-1) squaring off against the Morgan State Bears (4-7) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 71-47 win, as our model heavily favors UCF.

The Knights enter this matchup after a 59-58 loss to Florida Atlantic on Monday.

UCF vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

UCF vs. Morgan State Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 71, Morgan State 47

Other Big 12 Predictions

UCF Schedule Analysis

Against the Auburn Tigers, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Knights picked up their signature win of the season on November 20, a 60-53 home victory.

UCF has one win over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the country.

The Knights have two wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 50th-most in the nation.

UCF 2023-24 Best Wins

60-53 at home over Auburn (No. 50) on November 20

61-48 over St. John's (NY) (No. 115) on November 24

63-54 over Jackson State (No. 118) on November 23

42-41 at home over Campbell (No. 189) on December 3

101-63 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 220) on November 6

UCF Leaders

Kaitlin Peterson: 19.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.6 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (22-for-62)

19.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.6 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (22-for-62) Achol Akot: 8.9 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.1 STL, 54.0 FG%

8.9 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.1 STL, 54.0 FG% Laila Jewett: 10.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.7 FG%, 60.7 3PT% (17-for-28)

10.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.7 FG%, 60.7 3PT% (17-for-28) Mya Burns: 11.3 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)

11.3 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27) Jayla Kelly: 5.7 PTS, 51.3 FG%

UCF Performance Insights

The Knights' +128 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 69.1 points per game (139th in college basketball) while giving up 54.9 per contest (35th in college basketball).

