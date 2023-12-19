How to Watch the UCF vs. Morgan State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Morgan State Bears (4-7) will attempt to snap a four-game road losing streak at the UCF Knights (8-1) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
UCF Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UCF vs. Morgan State Scoring Comparison
- The Bears score an average of 55.9 points per game, only 1.0 more point than the 54.9 the Knights give up to opponents.
- Morgan State is 3-3 when it scores more than 54.9 points.
- UCF's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 55.9 points.
- The Knights record 7.6 more points per game (69.1) than the Bears give up (61.5).
- When UCF puts up more than 61.5 points, it is 5-0.
- Morgan State has a 4-5 record when giving up fewer than 69.1 points.
- The Knights are making 42.4% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% lower than the Bears concede to opponents (42.5%).
UCF Leaders
- Kaitlin Peterson: 19.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.6 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (22-for-62)
- Achol Akot: 8.9 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.1 STL, 54.0 FG%
- Laila Jewett: 10.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.7 FG%, 60.7 3PT% (17-for-28)
- Mya Burns: 11.3 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)
- Jayla Kelly: 5.7 PTS, 51.3 FG%
UCF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Campbell
|W 42-41
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/11/2023
|New Orleans
|W 72-45
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/18/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|L 59-58
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/19/2023
|Morgan State
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|1/3/2024
|Oklahoma State
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
