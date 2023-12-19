Victor Hedman will be on the ice when the Tampa Bay Lightning and St. Louis Blues play on Tuesday at Amalie Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Hedman in that upcoming Lightning-Blues game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Victor Hedman vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Hedman Season Stats Insights

Hedman has averaged 22:11 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -7).

Hedman has a goal in five of 30 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Hedman has a point in 19 of 30 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

Hedman has an assist in 18 of 30 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Hedman's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 52.6% of Hedman going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hedman Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 98 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 30 Games 3 28 Points 0 5 Goals 0 23 Assists 0

