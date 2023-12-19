Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walton County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Walton County, Florida today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Walton County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lighthouse Private Christian Academy at Freeport High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Freeport, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paxton School at Central High School - Milton
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Milton, FL
- Conference: 1A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.