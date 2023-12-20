The Chicago State Cougars (6-9) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Jones Convocation Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights

The Wildcats' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Cougars have given up to their opponents.

Bethune-Cookman is 4-0 when it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.

The Cougars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 43rd.

The Wildcats score an average of 77.2 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 70.9 the Cougars allow.

Bethune-Cookman is 5-0 when it scores more than 70.9 points.

Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison

Bethune-Cookman averages 98.0 points per game at home, and 62.8 away.

In 2023-24 the Wildcats are allowing 10.5 fewer points per game at home (66.0) than on the road (76.5).

Beyond the arc, Bethune-Cookman knocks down fewer trifectas on the road (4.0 per game) than at home (8.0), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (24.2%) than at home (29.6%) too.

