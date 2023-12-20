Bethune-Cookman vs. Chicago State December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Chicago State Cougars (3-8) will meet the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Chicago State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch
- Wesley Cardet Jr.: 17.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jahsean Corbett: 13.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brent Davis: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DeShawn Jean-Charles: 8.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Noble Crawford: 5.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK
Chicago State Players to Watch
Bethune-Cookman vs. Chicago State Stat Comparison
|Chicago State Rank
|Chicago State AVG
|Bethune-Cookman AVG
|Bethune-Cookman Rank
|323rd
|66.4
|Points Scored
|78.6
|109th
|207th
|72.3
|Points Allowed
|71
|188th
|349th
|27.6
|Rebounds
|34.5
|132nd
|228th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|11.6
|35th
|315th
|5.6
|3pt Made
|6.8
|236th
|351st
|9.5
|Assists
|12.9
|208th
|287th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|14.1
|325th
