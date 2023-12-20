Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Broward County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Broward County, Florida today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nova HS at Stoneman Douglas High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Parkland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
