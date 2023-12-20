Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Duval County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Duval County, Florida, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fletcher High School at Bishop Snyder High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
