Wednesday's contest at Alico Arena has the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-4) squaring off against the Drexel Dragons (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 67-55 win, as our model heavily favors FGCU.

In their last time out, the Eagles lost 82-63 to Duke on Sunday.

FGCU vs. Drexel Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

FGCU vs. Drexel Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 67, Drexel 55

Other ASUN Predictions

FGCU Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Eagles beat the No. 25 North Carolina Tar Heels, 65-64, on November 26.

The Eagles have tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (three).

FGCU has one win over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.

The Eagles have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (three).

FGCU 2023-24 Best Wins

65-64 over North Carolina (No. 25/AP Poll) on November 26

83-68 over Delaware (No. 143) on November 24

59-48 at home over Kentucky (No. 148) on November 19

80-58 on the road over Brown (No. 155) on November 6

81-48 at home over Florida International (No. 231) on November 14

FGCU Leaders

Uju Ezeudu: 13.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.9 STL, 51.5 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

13.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.9 STL, 51.5 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40) Maddie Antenucci: 12.1 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51)

12.1 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51) Ajulu Thatha: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.0 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)

9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.0 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29) Catherine Cairns: 10.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (20-for-56)

10.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (20-for-56) Sofia Persson: 4.7 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)

FGCU Performance Insights

The Eagles are outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game with a +122 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.4 points per game (102nd in college basketball) and allow 61.3 per contest (126th in college basketball).

The Eagles are averaging 87.5 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are averaging 59.0 points per contest.

In 2023-24, FGCU is giving up 45.0 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 65.5.

