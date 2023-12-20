The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-4) aim to build on a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Drexel Dragons (4-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

FGCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

FGCU vs. Drexel Scoring Comparison

The Dragons score an average of 58.4 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 61.3 the Eagles allow.

When it scores more than 61.3 points, Drexel is 3-0.

FGCU is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 58.4 points.

The Eagles score 72.4 points per game, 19.8 more points than the 52.6 the Dragons allow.

FGCU has a 7-2 record when scoring more than 52.6 points.

When Drexel allows fewer than 72.4 points, it is 4-3.

The Eagles shoot 42.4% from the field, 2.7% higher than the Dragons concede defensively.

The Dragons make 40.6% of their shots from the field, 2.1% lower than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

FGCU Leaders

Uju Ezeudu: 13.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.9 STL, 51.5 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

13.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.9 STL, 51.5 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40) Maddie Antenucci: 12.1 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51)

12.1 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51) Ajulu Thatha: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.0 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)

9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.0 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29) Catherine Cairns: 10.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (20-for-56)

10.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (20-for-56) Sofia Persson: 4.7 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)

FGCU Schedule