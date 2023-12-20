The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-4) aim to build on a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Drexel Dragons (4-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

FGCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

FGCU vs. Drexel Scoring Comparison

  • The Dragons score an average of 58.4 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 61.3 the Eagles allow.
  • When it scores more than 61.3 points, Drexel is 3-0.
  • FGCU is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 58.4 points.
  • The Eagles score 72.4 points per game, 19.8 more points than the 52.6 the Dragons allow.
  • FGCU has a 7-2 record when scoring more than 52.6 points.
  • When Drexel allows fewer than 72.4 points, it is 4-3.
  • The Eagles shoot 42.4% from the field, 2.7% higher than the Dragons concede defensively.
  • The Dragons make 40.6% of their shots from the field, 2.1% lower than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

FGCU Leaders

  • Uju Ezeudu: 13.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.9 STL, 51.5 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)
  • Maddie Antenucci: 12.1 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51)
  • Ajulu Thatha: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.0 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)
  • Catherine Cairns: 10.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (20-for-56)
  • Sofia Persson: 4.7 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

FGCU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Old Dominion L 55-42 Chartway Arena
12/7/2023 Gardner-Webb W 102-53 Alico Arena
12/10/2023 @ Duke L 82-63 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/20/2023 Drexel - Alico Arena
12/21/2023 Southern Miss - Alico Arena
12/28/2023 Webber International - Alico Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.