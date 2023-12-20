Florida International vs. Chicago State December 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Florida International Panthers (5-4) play the Chicago State Cougars (0-13) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Florida International vs. Chicago State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Florida International Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida International Players to Watch
- Mya Kone: 11.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ajae Yoakum: 10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Courtney Prenger: 10 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Olivia Trice: 9.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Maria Torres: 4.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Chicago State Players to Watch
- Kone: 11.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Yoakum: 10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Prenger: 10 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Trice: 9.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Torres: 4.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.