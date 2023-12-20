How to Watch the Florida International vs. Chicago State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago State Cougars (0-19) will try to snap a 19-game losing streak when visiting the Florida International Panthers (7-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET.
Florida International Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida International vs. Chicago State Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars put up 8.4 fewer points per game (55.6) than the Panthers give up (64).
- Chicago State is 0-5 when it scores more than 64 points.
- Florida International's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 55.6 points.
- The Panthers put up 71.8 points per game, 15.1 fewer points than the 86.9 the Cougars allow.
- Florida International has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 86.9 points.
- This season the Panthers are shooting 42.2% from the field, 4.8% lower than the Cougars give up.
- The Cougars shoot 34.8% from the field, 4.3% lower than the Panthers concede.
Florida International Leaders
- Ajae Yoakum: 12.1 PTS, 61.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Mya Kone: 10.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 BLK, 38.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (15-for-60)
- Courtney Prenger: 11.0 PTS, 55.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)
- Maria Torres: 5.1 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 43.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
- Kaliah Henderson: 7.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.7 FG%
Florida International Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|W 65-62
|FAU Arena
|12/18/2023
|Texas State
|L 67-61
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/19/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 87-63
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/20/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|Utah Tech
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|1/6/2024
|Jacksonville State
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
