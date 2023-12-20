The Chicago State Cougars (0-19) will try to snap a 19-game losing streak when visiting the Florida International Panthers (7-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida International Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida International vs. Chicago State Scoring Comparison

The Cougars put up 8.4 fewer points per game (55.6) than the Panthers give up (64).

Chicago State is 0-5 when it scores more than 64 points.

Florida International's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 55.6 points.

The Panthers put up 71.8 points per game, 15.1 fewer points than the 86.9 the Cougars allow.

Florida International has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 86.9 points.

This season the Panthers are shooting 42.2% from the field, 4.8% lower than the Cougars give up.

The Cougars shoot 34.8% from the field, 4.3% lower than the Panthers concede.

Florida International Leaders

Ajae Yoakum: 12.1 PTS, 61.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

12.1 PTS, 61.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Mya Kone: 10.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 BLK, 38.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (15-for-60)

10.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 BLK, 38.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (15-for-60) Courtney Prenger: 11.0 PTS, 55.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)

11.0 PTS, 55.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15) Maria Torres: 5.1 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 43.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

5.1 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 43.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Kaliah Henderson: 7.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.7 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida International Schedule