The Alabama State Hornets (0-9) will be trying to snap a nine-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Florida State Seminoles (8-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

TV: ACC Network Extra

Florida State vs. Alabama State Scoring Comparison

The Hornets average 22.1 fewer points per game (47.9) than the Seminoles give up to opponents (70).

The 83.2 points per game the Seminoles record are 5.6 fewer points than the Hornets allow (88.8).

Florida State has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 88.8 points.

Alabama State is 0-2 when allowing fewer than 83.2 points.

This year the Seminoles are shooting 42.2% from the field, 6.8% lower than the Hornets concede.

Florida State Leaders

Makayla Timpson: 12.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.7 BLK, 54.7 FG%

12.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.7 BLK, 54.7 FG% Ta'Niya Latson: 18.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

18.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) O'Mariah Gordon: 14.2 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (22-for-51)

14.2 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (22-for-51) Sara Bejedi: 11.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42)

11.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42) Alexis Tucker: 8 PTS, 33.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

