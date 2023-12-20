The Michigan Wolverines (9-2) look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Florida Gators (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: Fubo Sports US
Florida vs. Michigan Scoring Comparison

  • The Gators' 80.2 points per game are 26 more points than the 54.2 the Wolverines give up to opponents.
  • Florida is 6-3 when it scores more than 54.2 points.
  • Michigan is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 80.2 points.
  • The 73.6 points per game the Wolverines put up are 8.1 more points than the Gators allow (65.5).
  • Michigan has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 65.5 points.
  • Florida has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 73.6 points.
  • This season the Wolverines are shooting 43.8% from the field, 6.8% higher than the Gators concede.
  • The Gators' 44.9 shooting percentage from the field is 8.3 higher than the Wolverines have given up.

Florida Leaders

  • Ra Shaya Kyle: 13.6 PTS, 9.9 REB, 59.1 FG%
  • Aliyah Matharu: 18.9 PTS, 2.4 STL, 44.2 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (15-for-62)
  • Leilani Correa: 13.3 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (15-for-52)
  • Laila Reynolds: 10.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 55.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
  • Jeriah Warren: 3.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.9 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Marshall L 91-88 Cam Henderson Center
12/10/2023 @ Tulsa L 72-64 Donald W. Reynolds Center
12/17/2023 @ Gardner-Webb W 115-37 Paul Porter Arena
12/20/2023 Michigan - Spectrum Center
12/30/2023 Winthrop - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
1/4/2024 South Carolina - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

