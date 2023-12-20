The Michigan Wolverines (9-2) look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Florida Gators (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Fubo Sports US

Florida vs. Michigan Scoring Comparison

The Gators' 80.2 points per game are 26 more points than the 54.2 the Wolverines give up to opponents.

Florida is 6-3 when it scores more than 54.2 points.

Michigan is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 80.2 points.

The 73.6 points per game the Wolverines put up are 8.1 more points than the Gators allow (65.5).

Michigan has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 65.5 points.

Florida has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 73.6 points.

This season the Wolverines are shooting 43.8% from the field, 6.8% higher than the Gators concede.

The Gators' 44.9 shooting percentage from the field is 8.3 higher than the Wolverines have given up.

Florida Leaders

Ra Shaya Kyle: 13.6 PTS, 9.9 REB, 59.1 FG%

13.6 PTS, 9.9 REB, 59.1 FG% Aliyah Matharu: 18.9 PTS, 2.4 STL, 44.2 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (15-for-62)

18.9 PTS, 2.4 STL, 44.2 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (15-for-62) Leilani Correa: 13.3 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (15-for-52)

13.3 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (15-for-52) Laila Reynolds: 10.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 55.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

10.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 55.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Jeriah Warren: 3.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.9 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

