As they ready for a game against the Miami Heat (15-12), the Orlando Magic (16-9) will be monitoring four players on the injury report. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 at Amway Center.

In their last matchup on Sunday, the Magic suffered a 114-97 loss to the Celtics. Paolo Banchero scored a team-best 36 points for the Magic in the loss.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Wendell Carter Jr. C Out Hand 9.4 8.6 1.6 Kevon Harris SG Out Coach'S Decision Joe Ingles SF Questionable Ankle 4.9 2.8 3.4 Markelle Fultz PG Questionable Knee 11.4 3.4 4.0

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Dru Smith: Out For Season (Knee), Kyle Lowry: Questionable (Soreness)

Magic vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSSUN

BSFL and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

