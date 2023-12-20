The Orlando Magic (16-9) will host the Miami Heat (15-12) after winning nine straight home games.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Magic vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Magic vs Heat Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, one percentage point lower than the 48.5% the Heat allow to opponents.

In games Orlando shoots higher than 48.5% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.

The Magic are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 28th.

The Magic record only 1.2 more points per game (113.2) than the Heat allow (112).

Orlando is 11-1 when scoring more than 112 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Magic are posting 13.7 more points per game (119.8) than they are when playing on the road (106.1).

Defensively Orlando has played better at home this year, giving up 106.9 points per game, compared to 113.1 in away games.

Looking at three-point shooting, the Magic have played better at home this year, averaging 10.6 three-pointers per game with a 37.1% three-point percentage, compared to 9.8 threes per game and a 31.6% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic Injuries