The North Florida Ospreys (4-8) square off against the Winthrop Eagles (6-5) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

North Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Florida vs. Winthrop Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 58.2 points per game are 11.0 fewer points than the 69.2 the Ospreys allow to opponents.

Winthrop is 2-0 when it scores more than 69.2 points.

North Florida's record is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 58.2 points.

The Ospreys average 70.1 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 60.7 the Eagles give up.

When North Florida scores more than 60.7 points, it is 3-4.

Winthrop is 6-2 when allowing fewer than 70.1 points.

The Ospreys shoot 42.8% from the field, 4.8% higher than the Eagles allow defensively.

The Eagles shoot 37.7% from the field, 5.7% lower than the Ospreys allow.

North Florida Leaders

Jayla Adams: 8.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.0 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (13-for-46)

8.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.0 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (13-for-46) Kaila Rougier: 10.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.5 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63)

10.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.5 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63) Lyric Swann: 11.7 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (27-for-75)

11.7 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (27-for-75) Emma Broermann: 8.1 PTS, 56.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

8.1 PTS, 56.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Selma Eklund: 7.9 PTS, 54.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

North Florida Schedule