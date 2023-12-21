Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alachua County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Alachua County, Florida today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Alachua County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Buchholz High School at The Villages High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: The Villages, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
