For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Austin Watson a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Austin Watson score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Watson stats and insights

  • In one of 16 games this season, Watson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.
  • Watson has no points on the power play.
  • Watson averages 0.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have given up 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 6:24 Away L 4-2
12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 6:48 Away L 5-1
12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 4:20 Home W 3-1
12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:02 Home W 4-0
12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:33 Away L 8-1
11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:12 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 4:01 Away W 8-2
11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 6:38 Home L 3-2 OT
11/20/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 5:22 Home W 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:46 Home W 6-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.