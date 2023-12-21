Will Erik Cernak Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 21?
Can we count on Erik Cernak finding the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning face off with the Vegas Golden Knights at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Erik Cernak score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Cernak stats and insights
- Cernak is yet to score through 32 games this season.
- He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.
- Cernak has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 86 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Cernak recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:04
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|19:11
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|23:59
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:39
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:02
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:20
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|22:09
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|19:27
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:14
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Home
|L 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.