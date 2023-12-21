FGCU vs. Southern Miss December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-3) will play the Southern Miss Eagles (7-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
FGCU vs. Southern Miss Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
FGCU Players to Watch
- Uju Ezeudu: 13.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ajulu Thatha: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Maddie Antenucci: 11.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Catherine Cairns: 11.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sofia Persson: 5.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Southern Miss Players to Watch
- Domonique Davis: 19.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Melyia Grayson: 10.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Brikayla Gray: 7.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Lani Cornfield: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Morgan Sieper: 8.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
