The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (8-4) will host the Southern Miss Eagles (7-2) after victories in six home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

FGCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

FGCU vs. Southern Miss Scoring Comparison

The Southern Miss Eagles' 70.4 points per game are 11.3 more points than the 59.1 the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 59.1 points, Southern Miss is 6-2.

FGCU has an 8-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.4 points.

The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles record 71.4 points per game, 15.6 more points than the 55.8 the Southern Miss Eagles allow.

FGCU is 8-2 when scoring more than 55.8 points.

When Southern Miss allows fewer than 71.4 points, it is 7-2.

The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles shoot 42.7% from the field, 8.2% higher than the Southern Miss Eagles allow defensively.

The Southern Miss Eagles shoot 45.1% from the field, 2.7% higher than the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles allow.

FGCU Leaders

Uju Ezeudu: 12.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 51.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)

12.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 51.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44) Ajulu Thatha: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.2 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)

8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.2 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31) Maddie Antenucci: 11.3 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52)

11.3 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52) Catherine Cairns: 10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.1 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (23-for-63)

10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.1 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (23-for-63) Sofia Persson: 4.8 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)

FGCU Schedule