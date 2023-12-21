Florida A&M vs. Detroit Mercy Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 21
Thursday's contest between the Detroit Mercy Titans (8-4) and Florida A&M Rattlers (1-7) at Calihan Hall has a projected final score of 71-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Detroit Mercy, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on December 21.
The Rattlers' most recent contest was a 68-65 loss to South Alabama on Friday.
Florida A&M vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan
Florida A&M vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction
- Prediction: Detroit Mercy 71, Florida A&M 59
Other SWAC Predictions
Florida A&M Schedule Analysis
- The Rattlers beat the No. 277-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Jacksonville Dolphins, 59-54, on November 25, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- Florida A&M has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (three).
Florida A&M Leaders
- Ahriahna Grizzle: 16.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 45.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)
- Nashani Gilbert: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Ivet Subirats: 5.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 32.1 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
- Olivia Delancy: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)
- Sydney Hendrix: 5 PTS, 36.4 FG%
Florida A&M Performance Insights
- The Rattlers have been outscored by 21.4 points per game (posting 56.1 points per game, 316th in college basketball, while allowing 77.5 per outing, 342nd in college basketball) and have a -171 scoring differential.
