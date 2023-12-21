The UCF Knights (7-3) battle the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Florida A&M vs. UCF Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida A&M Stats Insights

The Rattlers are shooting 41.3% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 39% the Knights' opponents have shot this season.

Florida A&M is 2-3 when it shoots higher than 39% from the field.

The Rattlers are the 242nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Knights sit at 74th.

The Rattlers' 66.4 points per game are just 0.4 more points than the 66 the Knights give up to opponents.

Florida A&M is 1-2 when it scores more than 66 points.

Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Florida A&M put up 60.1 points per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (57.7).

The Rattlers gave up fewer points at home (62.6 per game) than on the road (74.5) last season.

Florida A&M knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.6%) than away (31.2%).

