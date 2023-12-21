The Florida A&M Rattlers (1-7) will aim to stop a five-game road slide when visiting the Detroit Mercy Titans (8-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Calihan Hall, airing at 1:00 PM ET.

Florida A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Florida A&M vs. Detroit Mercy Scoring Comparison

The Rattlers put up an average of 56.1 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 62.7 the Titans give up to opponents.

Florida A&M has put together a 0-2 record in games it scores more than 62.7 points.

Detroit Mercy has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 56.1 points.

The Titans record 64.5 points per game, 13.0 fewer points than the 77.5 the Rattlers allow.

This year the Titans are shooting 42.4% from the field, only 1.1% lower than the Rattlers concede.

Florida A&M Leaders

Ahriahna Grizzle: 16.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 45.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)

16.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 45.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22) Nashani Gilbert: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

7.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Ivet Subirats: 5.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 32.1 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

5.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 32.1 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Olivia Delancy: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.0 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.0 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20) Sydney Hendrix: 5.0 PTS, 36.4 FG%

Florida A&M Schedule