How to Watch the Florida A&M vs. Detroit Mercy Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Florida A&M Rattlers (1-7) will aim to stop a five-game road slide when visiting the Detroit Mercy Titans (8-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Calihan Hall, airing at 1:00 PM ET.
Florida A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida A&M vs. Detroit Mercy Scoring Comparison
- The Rattlers put up an average of 56.1 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 62.7 the Titans give up to opponents.
- Florida A&M has put together a 0-2 record in games it scores more than 62.7 points.
- Detroit Mercy has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 56.1 points.
- The Titans record 64.5 points per game, 13.0 fewer points than the 77.5 the Rattlers allow.
- This year the Titans are shooting 42.4% from the field, only 1.1% lower than the Rattlers concede.
Florida A&M Leaders
- Ahriahna Grizzle: 16.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 45.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)
- Nashani Gilbert: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Ivet Subirats: 5.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 32.1 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
- Olivia Delancy: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.0 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)
- Sydney Hendrix: 5.0 PTS, 36.4 FG%
Florida A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Sam Houston
|L 65-62
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|@ Houston
|L 79-59
|Fertitta Center
|12/8/2023
|South Alabama
|L 68-65
|Al Lawson Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Detroit Mercy
|-
|Calihan Hall
|12/22/2023
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
|12/29/2023
|@ North Florida
|-
|UNF Arena
