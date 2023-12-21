The Maine Black Bears (8-5) battle the Florida International Panthers (4-9) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida International vs. Maine Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida International Stats Insights

The Panthers are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Black Bears allow to opponents.

Florida International has a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.

The Black Bears are the 332nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Panthers sit at 286th.

The Panthers score 76.5 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 64.0 the Black Bears give up.

Florida International is 4-6 when scoring more than 64.0 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Florida International Home & Away Comparison

Florida International is posting 84.8 points per game this year at home, which is 13.5 more points than it is averaging on the road (71.3).

The Panthers are allowing 71.3 points per game this year in home games, which is 13.5 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (84.8).

In terms of total three-pointers made, Florida International has played worse at home this year, making 9.2 threes per game, compared to 9.5 on the road. Meanwhile, it has produced a 35.0% three-point percentage at home and a 33.6% mark in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida International Upcoming Schedule