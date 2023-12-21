The Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) will face the Jacksonville Dolphins (6-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This matchup is available on BTN.

Jacksonville vs. Purdue Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: BTN

Jacksonville Players to Watch

Robert McCray: 18.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Bryce Workman: 12.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Marcus Niblack: 11 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

11 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Gyasi Powell: 8.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

8.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Stephon Payne III: 5 PTS, 4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Purdue Players to Watch

Zach Edey: 23.7 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.9 BLK

23.7 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.9 BLK Braden Smith: 11.7 PTS, 6 REB, 7.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 6 REB, 7.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Lance Jones: 11 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Fletcher Loyer: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Trey Kaufman-Renn: 6.7 PTS, 4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Jacksonville vs. Purdue Stat Comparison

Purdue Rank Purdue AVG Jacksonville AVG Jacksonville Rank 25th 84.9 Points Scored 74.4 183rd 94th 67.2 Points Allowed 75.1 273rd 16th 39.7 Rebounds 35.7 77th 101st 10.2 Off. Rebounds 10 121st 106th 8.3 3pt Made 6.1 284th 24th 17.6 Assists 12 264th 201st 12.1 Turnovers 14.1 325th

