The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (10-1) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Jacksonville Dolphins (8-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Mackey Arena as big, 33.5-point favorites. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The over/under in the matchup is 147.5.

Jacksonville vs. Purdue Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue -33.5 147.5

Dolphins Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 147.5 points in four of nine outings.

Jacksonville's games this year have had a 150.2-point total on average, 2.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Jacksonville is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

Jacksonville (5-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 72.7% of the time, 17.1% less often than Purdue (8-3-0) this year.

Jacksonville vs. Purdue Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue 7 63.6% 86.2 163 70.5 143.9 147.1 Jacksonville 4 44.4% 76.8 163 73.4 143.9 137.3

Additional Jacksonville Insights & Trends

The Dolphins put up an average of 76.8 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 70.5 the Boilermakers give up.

Jacksonville has put together a 4-1 ATS record and a 7-1 overall record in games it scores more than 70.5 points.

Jacksonville vs. Purdue Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 33.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue 8-3-0 0-0 8-3-0 Jacksonville 5-4-0 0-0 7-2-0

Jacksonville vs. Purdue Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Jacksonville 14-2 Home Record 7-6 8-3 Away Record 6-10 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.0 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.2 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-5-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

