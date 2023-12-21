The Milwaukee Bucks (20-7) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (16-10) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Fiserv Forum as 8.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSFL. The matchup has a point total of 238.5.

Magic vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -8.5 238.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

Orlando has played seven games this season that ended with a point total higher than 238.5 points.

Orlando has had an average of 223 points scored in its games so far this season, 15.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Orlando is 17-9-0 against the spread this year.

The Magic have won in seven, or 43.8%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Orlando has played as an underdog of +280 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Orlando has a 26.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Magic vs Bucks Additional Info

Magic vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 16 59.3% 124.7 237.7 119.2 229.3 236.2 Magic 7 26.9% 113 237.7 110.1 229.3 224.5

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

Orlando has gone 5-5 in its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

Seven of the Magic's last 10 games have gone over the total.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Orlando has a better winning percentage at home (.786, 11-3-0 record) than away (.500, 6-6-0).

The Magic put up an average of 113 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 119.2 the Bucks allow to opponents.

Orlando is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall when it scores more than 119.2 points.

Magic vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Magic and Bucks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 17-9 0-1 13-13 Bucks 12-15 3-7 19-8

Magic vs. Bucks Point Insights

Magic Bucks 113 Points Scored (PG) 124.7 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 7-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 12-11 8-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 18-5 110.1 Points Allowed (PG) 119.2 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 17-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-4 15-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-1

