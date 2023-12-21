Player props are listed for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Paolo Banchero, among others, when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Orlando Magic at Fiserv Forum on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Magic vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSFL

BSWI and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Magic vs Bucks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: +108)

The 21.5-point over/under for Banchero on Thursday is 0.9 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 6.5).

Banchero averages 4.5 assists, equal to Thursday's over/under.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 31.5 (Over: -122) 11.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: -143)

Antetokounmpo's 30.4 points per game average is 1.1 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 11.1 -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.5 assists per game, the same as Thursday's assist over/under.

