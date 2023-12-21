Paolo Banchero, Top Magic Players to Watch vs. the Bucks - December 21
Thursday's 8:00 PM ET matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks (20-7) and the Orlando Magic (16-10) at Fiserv Forum features the Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Magic's Paolo Banchero as players to watch.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Magic vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI, BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Magic's Last Game
In their previous game, the Magic lost to the Heat on Wednesday, 115-106. Cole Anthony scored a team-high 20 points (and chipped in three assists and four boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Cole Anthony
|20
|4
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Franz Wagner
|15
|6
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Jalen Suggs
|11
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Magic vs Bucks Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Magic Players to Watch
- Banchero averages 20.6 points, 6.9 boards and 4.5 assists, making 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- Franz Wagner contributes with 19.8 points per game, plus 5.8 boards and 3.9 assists.
- The Magic receive 15 points per game from Anthony, plus 4.2 boards and 3.6 assists.
- Jalen Suggs gets the Magic 12.4 points, 3.5 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, plus 1.6 steals (fifth in league) and 0.6 blocks.
- Goga Bitadze provides the Magic 7.4 points, 6.3 boards and 1.8 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks.
Watch Antetokounmpo, Banchero and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Paolo Banchero
|22.2
|7.6
|4.8
|0.9
|0.3
|1.1
|Franz Wagner
|21.2
|6.2
|5
|1
|0.3
|1.2
|Cole Anthony
|16.5
|3.7
|3.8
|0.7
|0.8
|1.3
|Goga Bitadze
|8.2
|6.7
|1.9
|0.3
|1.8
|0.1
|Jalen Suggs
|11.1
|2.4
|1.8
|1
|0.9
|1.7
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.