Thursday's 8:00 PM ET matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks (20-7) and the Orlando Magic (16-10) at Fiserv Forum features the Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Magic's Paolo Banchero as players to watch.

How to Watch Magic vs. Bucks

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI, BSFL

Magic's Last Game

In their previous game, the Magic lost to the Heat on Wednesday, 115-106. Cole Anthony scored a team-high 20 points (and chipped in three assists and four boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cole Anthony 20 4 3 1 1 2 Franz Wagner 15 6 5 2 1 0 Jalen Suggs 11 1 3 0 1 1

Magic vs Bucks Additional Info

Magic Players to Watch

Banchero averages 20.6 points, 6.9 boards and 4.5 assists, making 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Franz Wagner contributes with 19.8 points per game, plus 5.8 boards and 3.9 assists.

The Magic receive 15 points per game from Anthony, plus 4.2 boards and 3.6 assists.

Jalen Suggs gets the Magic 12.4 points, 3.5 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, plus 1.6 steals (fifth in league) and 0.6 blocks.

Goga Bitadze provides the Magic 7.4 points, 6.3 boards and 1.8 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paolo Banchero 22.2 7.6 4.8 0.9 0.3 1.1 Franz Wagner 21.2 6.2 5 1 0.3 1.2 Cole Anthony 16.5 3.7 3.8 0.7 0.8 1.3 Goga Bitadze 8.2 6.7 1.9 0.3 1.8 0.1 Jalen Suggs 11.1 2.4 1.8 1 0.9 1.7

