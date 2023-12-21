In Miami-Dade County, Florida, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Horeb Christian High School at Sheridan Hills Christian School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 21

4:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Hollywood, FL

Hollywood, FL Conference: 2A - District 15

2A - District 15 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Hebrew Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21

7:30 PM ET on December 21 Location: Miami Beach, FL

Miami Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Scheck Hillel Community School at Katz Yeshiva High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21

7:30 PM ET on December 21 Location: Boca Raton, FL

Boca Raton, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Homestead High School at Miami Palmetto Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21

7:30 PM ET on December 21 Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Miami Killian HS at G Holmes Braddock Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21

7:30 PM ET on December 21 Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Westminster Christian School