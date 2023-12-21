The Stonehill Skyhawks (2-11) hope to halt a nine-game road losing streak at the Miami Hurricanes (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Miami (FL) vs. Stonehill matchup.

Miami (FL) vs. Stonehill Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami (FL) vs. Stonehill Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Miami (FL) vs. Stonehill Betting Trends

Miami (FL) has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

A total of four out of the Hurricanes' seven games this season have gone over the point total.

Stonehill has covered four times in 11 games with a spread this season.

A total of five Skyhawks games this year have hit the over.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), Miami (FL) is 27th in the country. It is far below that, 88th, according to computer rankings.

The Hurricanes' national championship odds have fallen from +3500 at the beginning of the season to +5000, the -biggest change among all teams.

Miami (FL) has a 2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.