The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest against the Vegas Golden Knights is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nikita Kucherov find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)

Kucherov stats and insights

  • Kucherov has scored in 14 of 32 games this season, and had multiple goals in eight of those games.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Golden Knights.
  • Kucherov has picked up seven goals and 17 assists on the power play.
  • He takes 4.5 shots per game, and converts 14.9% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Kucherov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Blues 2 2 0 18:24 Home W 6-1
12/16/2023 Flames 2 0 2 22:41 Away L 4-2
12/14/2023 Oilers 3 1 2 21:51 Away W 7-4
12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 26:16 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Kraken 3 2 1 21:21 Away W 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 23:26 Away L 5-1
12/6/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 21:19 Home W 3-1
12/4/2023 Stars 2 1 1 19:28 Home W 4-0
12/2/2023 Stars 1 0 1 21:47 Away L 8-1
11/30/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 24:10 Home L 4-2

Lightning vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

