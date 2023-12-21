Nikita Kucherov will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Tampa Bay Lightning meet the Vegas Golden Knights at Amalie Arena. Prop bets for Kucherov are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Nikita Kucherov vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -110)

1.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -208)

Kucherov Season Stats Insights

Kucherov has averaged 20:59 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Kucherov has a goal in 14 games this season out of 32 games played, including multiple goals eight times.

Kucherov has a point in 25 of 32 games this year, with multiple points in 16 of them.

Kucherov has an assist in 21 of 32 games played this season, including multiple assists seven times.

The implied probability that Kucherov hits the over on his points prop total is 52.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 67.5% of Kucherov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kucherov Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 86 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's +26 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 32 Games 2 54 Points 4 22 Goals 1 32 Assists 3

