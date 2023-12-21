Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Okaloosa County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Okaloosa County, Florida, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Okaloosa County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Laurel Hill High School at Ponce de Leon HS
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Ponce de Leon, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Walton Beach High School at Pine Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
