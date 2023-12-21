Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Orange County, Florida? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lyman High School at Horizon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Winter Garden, FL

Winter Garden, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

University High School - Orlando at Winter Park HS

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21

7:30 PM ET on December 21 Location: Winter Park, FL

Winter Park, FL Conference: 7A - District 3

7A - District 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Nona High School at East River High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21

7:30 PM ET on December 21 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wekiva High School at Apopka High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21

7:30 PM ET on December 21 Location: Apopka, FL

Apopka, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Olympia High School at West Orange High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21

7:30 PM ET on December 21 Location: Winter Garden, FL

Winter Garden, FL Conference: 7A - District 5

7A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Keystone Heights High School at Union County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21

7:30 PM ET on December 21 Location: Lake Butler, FL

Lake Butler, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Creek High School at Lake Buena Vista High School