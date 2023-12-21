Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pinellas County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Pinellas County, Florida today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pinellas County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shorecrest Preparatory School at Hollins High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinellas Park High School at East Lake High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Tarpon Springs, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boca Ciega High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tarpon Springs High School at Anclote High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Holiday, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinellas Park High School at East Lake High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Tarpon Springs, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
George Jenkins High School at Gibbs High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
