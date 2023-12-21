Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Pinellas County, Florida today? We have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pinellas County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Shorecrest Preparatory School at Hollins High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 21

4:30 PM ET on December 21 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pinellas Park High School at East Lake High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on December 21

6:15 PM ET on December 21 Location: Tarpon Springs, FL

Tarpon Springs, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Boca Ciega High School at Lakewood High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 21

6:30 PM ET on December 21 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tarpon Springs High School at Anclote High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21

7:30 PM ET on December 21 Location: Holiday, FL

Holiday, FL Conference: 4A - District 10

4A - District 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

Pinellas Park High School at East Lake High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 21

8:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Tarpon Springs, FL

Tarpon Springs, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

George Jenkins High School at Gibbs High School