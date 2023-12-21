Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Johns County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Saint Johns County, Florida today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Saint Johns County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St Augustine High School at Atlantic Coast High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
