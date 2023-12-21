Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sarasota County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
In Sarasota County, Florida, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Sarasota County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Cardinal Mooney High School
- Game Time: 11:20 AM ET on December 21
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at American Heritage High School - Plantation
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Plantation, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sarasota Christian School at Bradenton Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- Conference: 2A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
