South Florida vs. Baylor Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 21
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game at Massimino Court has the No. 10 Baylor Bears (10-0) squaring off against the South Florida Bulls (8-4) at 3:30 PM ET (on December 21). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 74-58 win, heavily favoring Baylor.
The Bulls took care of business in their last game 85-49 against IUPUI on Wednesday.
South Florida vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
South Florida vs. Baylor Score Prediction
- Prediction: Baylor 74, South Florida 58
South Florida Schedule Analysis
- Against the Grambling Tigers on November 13, the Bulls picked up their signature win of the season, an 83-57 home victory.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bulls are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most defeats.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, South Florida is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.
South Florida 2023-24 Best Wins
- 83-57 at home over Grambling (No. 228) on November 13
- 76-61 at home over UT Arlington (No. 232) on November 6
- 56-55 at home over North Florida (No. 235) on November 19
- 61-32 over High Point (No. 279) on November 23
- 67-55 at home over Stetson (No. 291) on November 10
South Florida Leaders
- Carla Brito: 9.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 44.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
- Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 7.3 PTS, 39.4 FG%
- Vittoria Blasigh: 13.6 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (32-for-78)
- Romi Levy: 8.2 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
- Daniela Gonzalez: 5.4 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
South Florida Performance Insights
- The Bulls have a +105 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.7 points per game. They're putting up 66.8 points per game to rank 174th in college basketball and are allowing 58.1 per outing to rank 76th in college basketball.
